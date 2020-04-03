|
Russell A. "Russ" Siegesmund
Fond du Lac - Russell A. "Russ" Siegesmund, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee on September 21, 1947 to Albert and Adeline (Jensen) Siegesmund. Russ served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 5 (SP5) in 1969. On August 29, 1970, Russ married Susan "Sue" Hettenhaus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden.
Russ worked for Mercury Marine as a Quality Assurance Technician from 1972 to 1991. He finished his career with HB Performance Systems in Mequon, retiring in 2010. For over a decade Russ courageously fought several serious health issues relating to treatment for brain cancer in 2009.
Russ was a man of few words, but he was very proud of his kids and grandkids. They brought him unending happiness. Russ was passionate about the game of golf and also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Badgers, Packers and Bucks. He loved watching "The Godfather" and all of Clint Eastwood's movies. Baking was another of Russ's pursuits. He loved baking scones and Norwegian goodies: Æbleskiver and krumkake. Russ liked playing cards and getting together with family and friends. He was the Trivial Pursuit game master, with everyone wanting to be on his team. Russ was an excellent woodworker; his creations included, Adirondack chairs, a wishing well, a working windmill, and a lighthouse. Many good times were had at Karl Ray Lanes in the 80's where he and Sue bowled in a couples' league. Russ was a member of American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 270, and the Fond du Lac Senior Center.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Amy Siegesmund of Seattle, WA and Laura Siegesmund of Fond du Lac; a son, Scott (Sara) Siegesmund of Appleton; two granddaughters, Alexandra and Makenzie; a sister, Barbara (Jim) Steier of West Bend; an aunt, Darlene Zelechowski of Muskego; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle, Carl Zelechowski.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to thank Agnesian HealthCare's Emergency Department, the doctors and nurses of the ICU and 5th floor and Dr. Sumon Battacharjee and his assistant, Mickey Ziegelbauer, APNP, for their care and support during Russ's recent stay.
Russ's family would also like to acknowledge his caregivers, especially his Oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Treisman, at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he began his journey in 2009. Lastly, his family is forever grateful to Dr. Michael Sergi from the Fond du Lac Aurora Health Center for his almost 30 years as Russ's primary care physician.
Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020