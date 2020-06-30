Russell G. Fontanna
Fond du Lac - Russell George Fontanna, 99, of Fond du Lac, died June 27, 2020 at Sage Meadow Assisted Living. He was born May 28, 1921 in Fond du Lac, the son of George and Florence (Roehrdanz) Fontanna. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1939. Upon graduation, he started at Giddings & Lewis as a machine apprentice in 1940. Russell served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 - 1946. Upon his return from the Navy, Russell continued his career at G & L where he retired in 1983. On June 8, 1946 he married Winifred Rieder in Fond du Lac. He was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Russell was elected to the Fond du Lac Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999.
Russell is survived by three children, Anne (Edward) Hankwitz of The Villages, FL, Thomas (Carol) of Rochester, MN, and Mark of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Nicholas) Zyromski, Amy Powell, Dr. Brian (Katie) Butzen, Julia (Jef) Rotter, and John (Lisa) Fontanna; eleven great grandchildren; a nephew and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and sister, Winifred Coyne.
The visitation will take place at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. The funeral service will take place following the visitation at 1:00 PM. Entombment will be held at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church.
