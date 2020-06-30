Russell G. Fontanna
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell G. Fontanna

Fond du Lac - Russell George Fontanna, 99, of Fond du Lac, died June 27, 2020 at Sage Meadow Assisted Living. He was born May 28, 1921 in Fond du Lac, the son of George and Florence (Roehrdanz) Fontanna. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1939. Upon graduation, he started at Giddings & Lewis as a machine apprentice in 1940. Russell served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 - 1946. Upon his return from the Navy, Russell continued his career at G & L where he retired in 1983. On June 8, 1946 he married Winifred Rieder in Fond du Lac. He was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Russell was elected to the Fond du Lac Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999.

Russell is survived by three children, Anne (Edward) Hankwitz of The Villages, FL, Thomas (Carol) of Rochester, MN, and Mark of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Nicholas) Zyromski, Amy Powell, Dr. Brian (Katie) Butzen, Julia (Jef) Rotter, and John (Lisa) Fontanna; eleven great grandchildren; a nephew and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and sister, Winifred Coyne.

The visitation will take place at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. The funeral service will take place following the visitation at 1:00 PM. Entombment will be held at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Faith Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Faith Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved