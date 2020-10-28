Russell R. Peterson
Fond du Lac - Russell Roland Peterson, 83, of Fond du Lac, was peacefully called home to heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Adelaide Place Assisted Living.
He was born on November 9, 1936, in Bloomer, WI, the son of Hans C. and Coral M. Gullickson Peterson. He was a graduate of Colfax High School. Russell served in the United States Air Force from 1954 through 1957. On April 11, 1959, he married Audrey L. Giere, in Menomonie, WI. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2010.
Russell and Audrey moved to Fond du Lac in 1962. He worked in Die Cast operation at Mercury Marine for 31 years before retiring. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour Lutheran, a member of the Eagles Club since 1980 & American Legion for over 35 yrs. His hobbies and interest included woodworking and watching the Packers, Brewers and Nascar.
Our Dad worked hard all his life to support and care for his family. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren & great grandchildren attending sporting events & birthday parties. He rarely passed up the opportunity to attend a family gathering, he always enjoyed the food & comradery. For many years and up until December 2019 his daily routine consisted of going out for lunch, his favorite was McDonalds.
He is survived by his children: Tammy (Jim) Warner, Rosendale, Beth Muldoon, Fond du Lac, Linda (Dave) Sonnenfeld, Fond du Lac, Jeff Peterson, Fond du Lac, Connie Fisher, Oakfield and Gary (Sara) Peterson, Van Dyne; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sisters, Beverly Railton, Menomonie, Sandra (Jim) Webb, Eau Claire, two sister in laws & many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Audrey, his son, David Russell Peterson, his son-in-law, Rick Muldoon, his great-granddaughter, Morgan Mouw, two brothers, a sister and brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to Adelaide Place staff & Agnesian Hospice Care for the exceptional care given to our Dad. We truly appreciate all that you did for him and us as well.
VISISTATION: Friends may call from 12:30 - 2:00 pm, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Committal and Burial will be held at Estabrooks Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM at Radisson Hotel & Convention Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420