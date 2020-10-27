Russell W. Kamphuis
Russell W. Kamphuis passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in California. He was 72 years young.
If Russ were to write his own obituary, I believe it would be as follows:
Russ was born on December 13, 1947 to Rueben A. and Helen J. (Veleke) Kamphuis. He was the oldest of 5 children. Russ' claim to fame, in his own words were, "I was born and raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and I am just a farm boy". This was the beginning of his heritage and he was so very proud of every word of it.
He graduated from Waupun High School in 1965, attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for one year. Banking was his passion of which he excelled at. He began his banking career in Wisconsin, continued it in Vero Beach, Florida and retired from his beloved profession in 2012 as the President and CEO of Bank of Oakfield, Oakfield, Wisconsin, (now known as Bristol Morgan Bank). Russ was forever the "community banker" having led many Banks throughout his 40 plus years in the profession he loved. Russ never went to "work", he loved what he did and the people he surrounded himself with.
Russ married Sue Ellyn Brown on January 24, 1975 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. That day began their adventures together which included many, many moves, new homes, new friends, sunrises and sunsets in several towns, cities, and states. His friends were too many to count and his enemies too few to mention. Russ had an infectious laugh which was unique to him. He loved life and lived life to the fullest and lived by "The Best is Yet to Come" and "Here's to the Best People in the World… US!" He also lived by his 3 "F's"…Faith, Family and Friends. Russ was very strong in his faith of God, knew he had the best family and counted everyone his friend.
Russ is survived by his wife, Sue, children. Jill (Jeff) Poretz, Ashburn, VA. Ryan (Nicole) Kamphuis Fond du Lac, WI, and Joseph Kamphuis(Jenny Randolph) Costa Mesa, CA. His siblings, Shirley (Ron) Kastein, Neshkoro WI, LuAnn (Cal) Buwalda, Neshkoro, WI. Bob (Connie) Kamphuis, Mayville, WI, and Beth (Mike) Dittmann, Eagle River, WI,and his beloved grandchildren, Jenny Kurtz, Zach Poretz, Jason Behl, Nolan Poretz, Reid Kamphuis, Darby Kamphuis and Deklan Kamphuis. He is further survived by a daughter, Jacki Reese, TX.
In January 2020, Russ, Sue celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with Jill, Jeff, Ryan, Nicole, Joe and Jenny in Cancun, Mexico. It was a trip full of memories to last a lifetime……and it certainly will.
If it is your desire, please make a donation to: B.A.J.A Sporting Club, Green Valley, AZ, any Humane Society or a charity of your choice
in Russ' name.
A celebration of Russ' will be celebrated at a later date to be determined,in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Stay tuned because,"The Best is Yet to Come."