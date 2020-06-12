Ruth A. Steffen
Fond du Lac - On June 11, 2020, Ruth "Toots" Steffen passed away peacefully at home. She was born November 18, 1935, in Fond du Lac, daughter of Alfred "Fritz" and Mary Schwind Baus. She attended St. Mary's school in Marytown, WI and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1954.
On May 12, 1956, she married the love of her life, Gerald Steffen, at St. Mary's Church in Marytown, WI.
She is survived by her husband and their three children: James Steffen Unferth (Mallard, IA), Marlene Ann Wendt (Palmetto, FL) and Candace Steffen Strayer (Dunkirk, MD). Her other favorite people also survive her: three grandchildren, Brent Unferth, Heidi Immel and Toby Graves (all of Fond du Lac) and six great-grandchildren, Zachery, Tyler and Ellie Unferth (of West Bend), Jason Carpenter, Jr., Colton Graves and Easton Immel (all of Fond du Lac). She is further survived by two sisters: Rose Watry and Mary Schlueter and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her parents and five brothers and sisters, Ceil, Betty, Ken, "Jim" and Dan.
Toots enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidering, playing sheephead, playing bridge and selling her cake breads to various farm markets. She especially loved babies - all babies - and loved to make quilts for every baby born to family and close friends. She also loved to travel, especially on cruises. After her husband retired, they spent winters in Las Vegas where she played lots of her favorite table game, Pai Gow, and became famous with the casino staff for her generous donations of home baked cake breads.
The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice for their kind and caring treatment during her final stages of life, as well as Harbor Haven and Edenbrook nursing homes for their care in her final few months.
According to Toots' wishes, following her cremation, a private service with family and close friends is planned.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Fond du Lac - On June 11, 2020, Ruth "Toots" Steffen passed away peacefully at home. She was born November 18, 1935, in Fond du Lac, daughter of Alfred "Fritz" and Mary Schwind Baus. She attended St. Mary's school in Marytown, WI and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1954.
On May 12, 1956, she married the love of her life, Gerald Steffen, at St. Mary's Church in Marytown, WI.
She is survived by her husband and their three children: James Steffen Unferth (Mallard, IA), Marlene Ann Wendt (Palmetto, FL) and Candace Steffen Strayer (Dunkirk, MD). Her other favorite people also survive her: three grandchildren, Brent Unferth, Heidi Immel and Toby Graves (all of Fond du Lac) and six great-grandchildren, Zachery, Tyler and Ellie Unferth (of West Bend), Jason Carpenter, Jr., Colton Graves and Easton Immel (all of Fond du Lac). She is further survived by two sisters: Rose Watry and Mary Schlueter and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her parents and five brothers and sisters, Ceil, Betty, Ken, "Jim" and Dan.
Toots enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidering, playing sheephead, playing bridge and selling her cake breads to various farm markets. She especially loved babies - all babies - and loved to make quilts for every baby born to family and close friends. She also loved to travel, especially on cruises. After her husband retired, they spent winters in Las Vegas where she played lots of her favorite table game, Pai Gow, and became famous with the casino staff for her generous donations of home baked cake breads.
The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice for their kind and caring treatment during her final stages of life, as well as Harbor Haven and Edenbrook nursing homes for their care in her final few months.
According to Toots' wishes, following her cremation, a private service with family and close friends is planned.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.