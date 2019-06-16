Ruth Ann Haak



Formerly of Fond du Lac - Ruth Ann Haak, 101, formerly of Fond du Lac, WI died, June 3, 2019, in Sartell, MN. She had resided there at Country Manor Villa for the past nine years.



Ruth Ann was born May 26, 1918 in Avilla, Indiana to William Lee and Grace Leona Truax Knox. Ruth Ann graduated from Nappanee High School in 1936 and continued her education at Wisconsin Extension School. Prior to World War II, Ruth Ann worked at Studebaker Corporation and Bendix Aviation Corp., South Bend, IN. She moved to Milwaukee, WI, worked at Cleaver-Brooks Corp. and then Barlow Selig Company in Ripon, WI. She was a sales representative for Wegner Office Supply.



On June 22, 1947, she married Edwin Carl Haak in Mishawaka, Indiana.



Ruth Ann concluded a 30-year career as organist at Salem United Methodist Church in December 1982. She began her duties in 1953 during the construction of the new church at 120 Sheboygan Street, and served five pastorates. Her duties included activities with both junior and senior choirs, as well as playing the organ for funerals and weddings. She encouraged young people to pursue their musical talents and opened her home to practice sessions. She also participated in many worship programs in nursing, retirement homes, and correctional institutions. She served as accompanist for the Fond du Lac Women's Civic Chorus and former Men's Civic Chorus.



Ruth Ann was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Bonnie's Class, Tri C Class, Morning Glory Circle, Women's Society of World Service, chairperson of the Worship Committee, and was church secretary for 7 years.



Ruth Ann is survived by two sons: Robert E. (Jill) Haak of St Cloud, MN and Frederic C. (Sharon) Haak of Hayward, WI, four grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Haak, Dana Haak, an infant grandson and Jessica (Will) Sherman; three great-grandchildren: Mina and Hugh Haak and Payton Sherman.



Her parents, four sisters, Martha, Helen, Esther and Edith, an infant grandson and her husband Edwin preceded Ruth Ann in death.



The family prefers memorials be given to Salem United Methodist Church.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan Street, Fond du Lac, WI.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dawn Marie Helton-Anishinaabequa officiating. Private inurnment will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019