Ruth B. Witt
Fond du Lac - Ruth B. Witt, 95, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac after a lengthy illness. She was a long time resident on Prospect Avenue in North Fond du Lac. She was born February 6, 1924 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Edna Commo Michels. On September 27, 1952 she married Russell A. Witt, co-founder of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, at St. Louis Church Rectory in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on August 16, 1980. Also, preceding her in death were her parents, one brother, Lawrence Michels and sister-in-law, Margaret (Daniels) Michels.
She was a graduate of Goodrich High School in 1942. Ruth was a member of Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. She worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for twenty four years and did volunteer work at Manor Care Nursing Home for over twenty years. Ruth had many hobbies, which included, gardening, reading, and making everyone ceramic gifts. She enjoyed time spent at the cottage with family and friends.
Surviving Ruth is a special niece, Karen Michels and her husband, James Tills of Fond du Lac; and many other nieces and nephews; her special neighbors, Helen and Rick Kawleski.
The visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac, especially the nurses and CNAs in the Memory Care Unit for their compassionate care given to Ruth over the years. Also to Erin, Eunice, and Kathleen from Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019