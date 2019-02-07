Ruth D. Buell



Fond du Lac - Ruth Dorothy Buell, 93, of Fond du Lac, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on December 7, 1925, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Michael and Catherine Miller Wagner. On April 3, 1948, she married Leonard Buell. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2001.



Ruth enjoyed canning, bingo, fishing and going out to Lakeside Park to feed the ducks. She was secretary of Ladies 8 Ball League.



She is survived by her son, Robert (Sandy) Buell of Fond du Lac, her daughter Suzanne (Carl) Bubolz of Malone, five grandchildren: Justin, Kevin, Carl (Jolene), Mike (Beth) and Bryan (Amy), four great-grandchildren: Owen, Audrey, Rosemary and Makenzie, her sister, Blanch Rahl of Fond du Lac, and three sister-in-law's: Mary Wagner, Charlotte Wagner and Jean Buell all of Fond du Lac.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, granddaughter Emily Batterman, five sisters and three brothers.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 10:00 - 12:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 12:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Deacon Michael Hackbarth officiating. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019