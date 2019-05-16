Ruth G. Beusch



Fond du Lac - Ruth G. Beusch, age 100, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Fond du Lac. She was born on January 31, 1919, in Elcho, WI, the daughter of Edward and Clara (Hoppe) Wright. On June 4, 1938, she married Earl E. Beusch in Antigo, WI. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2001. They started their marriage in Antigo, later moving to Menominee, MI, Sturgeon Bay, WI, then to Fond du Lac for their retirement. They built a home on the Embarrass River in Pella, WI, and enjoyed spending their winters in Zephyrhills, FL. Ruth took painting classes in Florida and loved making landscape paintings.



Ruth was a faithful member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fond du Lac. She enjoyed helping in any way she could.



She is survived by three daughters, and one handpicked son-in-law, Beverly Strehlow of Plymouth, Janet Livingood of Fond du Lac, Grace (Kenneth) Ditter of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Melede (Philip) Meinzen, Stephen (Dawn) Strehlow, Greg (Kristin) Strehlow, Paula (Dan) Fox, Beth (Richard) Hemmersbach, Boyd (Vicky) Ditter, Carla (David) Halfman; seventeen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons-in-law, DeWayne Strehlow and Paul Livingood; her brothers, Robert (Ruth) and Leonard; her sisters, Irma (Bill) Oesttereich and Norma; one grandson, Brian Livingood; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Irene Beusch, Harvey and Susie Beusch, Rudy and Lucille Demlow.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2-4 PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 N. Marr St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. The funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 4:00 PM. Entombment will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



We would like to thank Marquardt Hospice and Edenbrook Nursing Home for the loving care Ruth received.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 16, 2019