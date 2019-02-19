Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 South Peters Ave
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 South Peters Ave.
Fond du Lac - Ruth Gross Dreher, 89, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.

She was born November 7, 1929 in Fond du Lac, a daughter of the late Victor W. and Lily King Gross.

Ruth worked at Guilfoile Insurance Agency for over 42 years. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and attended church at St. Patrick's.

Survivors include one niece, Raye Marie (Joe) Steffes of Fond du Lac, two nephews, Mark Flood and Mike (Pat) Flood, all of Fond du Lac, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation- Ruth's family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 South Peters Ave., from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM.

Service- A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow the time of visitation at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.

Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
