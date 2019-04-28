|
Ruth H. Day
Waupun - Ruth H. Day, 71, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Waupun Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born September 3, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Erwin and Helen Lemmenes Daane. Ruth was a graduate of Brandon High School in 1965. On May 14, 1966 she married Rodney Day in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple resided in Portage for ten years and then moved to Waupun where they lived the remainder of their married lives. The greatest joy in her life was being with her sons and grandchildren. She held various part-time jobs outside of the house as a secretary and loved working in the floral shop. She enjoyed many dogs and granddogs which she fondly took care of. Ruth also enjoyed their lake home near Phillips, WI, especially in the autumn months admiring the color and deer. Ruth was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Rodney Day of Waupun; three sons: Kevin (Rebecca) Day of Waupun, Steven (Janel) Day of Sun Prairie, and Bradley (Katherine) Day of Poynette; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Bryce (fiance´e Brooke Tonn), Morgan, Cameron, Trevor and Derek Day; and a brother, John Daane of Monroe, WI.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gaylord and Ruth Thomas.
Funeral services for Ruth Day will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 12 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Debra Hastings officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019