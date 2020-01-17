|
Ruth J. Case
Fond du Lac - Ruth J. Case, 88, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on April 16, 1931 in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Roy and Doris Binning Case. She was a graduate of Oakfield High School, and received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Ruth taught for over 30 years in public schools in Horicon, Wauwatosa, and Fond du Lac, and she became the head of library media for the Fond du Lac School District. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the National Education Association, Wisconsin Education Association, and Fond du Lac Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed puzzles, word finds, traveling and reading.
She is survived by her brother Dean R. Case and friend Dolores Sawall; her brother-in-law Buddy Vescio of Fond du Lac; two nephews: Michael (Carrie) Vescio of Waterford and Bryan (Kathy) Vescio of Greensboro, NC; four great nieces and nephews: Miranda, Andy, Nathan and Owen.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters June Case and Nancy Vescio.
Private family graveside services will be held at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020