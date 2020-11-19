Ruth L. Freiberg
Fond du Lac - Ruth L. Freiberg, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Living Facility.
She was born on September 15, 1927, in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of Chester and Julia Jersey Martin. She was a graduate of Clintonville High School, Class of 1945. On June 5, 1969, she married Eugene D. Freiberg. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2016.
Ruth worked as the chief telephone operator for AT&T for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish, Red Hat Society, Daughters of Isabella, Fond du Lac Writers Club and Telephone Pioneers of America. She was very active in the Sacred Heart Women's group and Fond du Lac Senior Center. Ruth loved her family dearly and cherished her time spent with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Traci) Freiberg of Fond du Lac; her granddaughters: Emily and Paige Freiberg; her sister Mary Scruton of Clintonville, her brothers-in-law: Roger Freiberg of Fond du Lac and William Freiberg of Oshkosh; and her sisters-in-law: Doris Werner of Brooklyn, MI and Jane Smet of Rosholt, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, her brothers-in-law Leonard Scruton and James Smet, sisters-in-law: Ruth (Elmer) Fox, Joanne Freiberg and Myrtle Trott, her aunt Mildred Butler, and two nephews, Dick and Ricky.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:30 - 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish, 200 Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac. Due to the current mandate, masks are required.
SERVICE: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church. Inurnment will be at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Special thanks to Agnesian Hospice for their care shown to Ruth and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420