Ruth Long
Eden - Ruth A. Long (nee Galligan), 87, of Eden passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home with her beloved family gathered around her. Ruth was born on January 13, 1932, the daughter of Ezra and Anna Galligan (nee Kutz). She was baptized February 14, 1932 and confirmed May 25, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church. On September 15, 1951, Ruth married Leo E. Long at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. She worked at Infant Socks, Gilbert Shoe, West Bend Company, and was a cook at Camp Manawa. Ruth was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport, the Ladies Aid, the Dorcas Society and also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, jigsaw puzzles and gardening but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her Children David (Karen) of Eden, Steven (Vicki) of Eden, Richard (Lori) of West Bend and Bonnie Nett of Eldorado, Grandchildren Cory (Kellie) Toth, Sarah Bednar, Stephanie (Jason) Philipp, Jennifer (James) Harris, Thomas (Danette) Long, Jamie (Michael) Heflin, Braedy (Julie) Long, Barbara (Jason) Wolford, Kodi Long, and Taylore Long, Great-grandchildren Lyhna Donches, Aiden Philipp, Lucas Lindner, Vera Harris, Gage Harris, Addison Long, Chloe Heflin, Sophia Heflin, Hailey Bednar, Logan Bednar, Madison Toth, Anna Long, and Emmett Wolford, Step-Grandchildren Carl Nett, Amber Cloyd, Andrew Schinske, Matthew Schinske, and Tyler Roehl, Sisters Genevieve (Melvin) Stoffel and Doris Way, Brother James (Jackie) Galligan, Sister-in-law Gloria Liepert, and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Ruth in death were her Parents, Husband Leo on October 23, 1995, Son-in-law, Andrew Nett, Sister, Mabel Wehner-Vargas, Brothers Donald, Levi, Orville, Edward, and Roy Galligan, Sisters-in-law, Priscilla Galligan, Virginia Galligan, Donna Galligan, and Joanne Galligan, Brothers-in-law, Herbert Wehner, Robert Way, Wayne Schied, and Elton Liepert.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 24th at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S. Helena St. Campbellsport. Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and entombment will at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport and Thursday, October 24th from 9:00 AM until time of services at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials are appreciated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church's Dorcas Society and Ladies Aid or the Agnesian Hospice Foundation.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019