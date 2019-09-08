|
Ruth M. Hamm
Fond du Lac - Ruth M. Hamm, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Francis Home, where she was a resident for the past 5 years. She was previously in the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on February 18, 1929, in Dotyville, the daughter of William L. and Margaret C. Olig Wuest. On November 6, 1948, she married Raymond J. Hamm, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1995.
Ruth attended St. Joseph's Holy Family Parish and was a member of St. Joseph's Women. She worked for Infant Socks, Miles Kimball and Uffenbeck Jewelry. She enjoyed sewing and was a good seamstress. Ruth enjoyed gardening, traveling, loved to read, and watched westerns on TV. She faithfully prayed the rosary twice daily.
She is survived by her children: twins David (Kathryn) Hamm of Fond du Lac and Dorothy (Rick) Correll of Oak Creek, WI, Nancy Candlish of Fond du Lac and John (Gloria) Hamm of Madison, WI; her grandchildren: Sarah Halstead, James (Kristina) Candlish, Lori (Jeff) Glassco, Jessica (Special friend Johnny Norton) Correll, Jason (Jenny) Correll, Aaron Hamm and Joshua (Stephany) Hamm; seven great-grandchildren: Jack, Cole, Scarlett, Zachary, Kyle, William Bruce and Kolina, her brother-in-law, Rolland Hamm of CA, son-in-law William Candlish and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Hamm, her son Daniel Hamm, her brothers and sisters: Ambrose Wuest, Anna Marie Steier Lobenstein, Lavina Pevonka and Norman Wuest.
VISITATION: Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish.
Special thanks to 2nd Floor staff at St. Francis Home. Also, thanks to Agnesian Hospice Care. Per Ruth's wishes, no flowers please, instead memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019