Ryan J. Schultz



Sun Prairie - Ryan J. Schultz, 24, was tragically taken from us on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from a car accident. He was born in Fond du Lac on Saturday, January 21, 1995 to James and Melissa (Recha) Schultz.



Ryan was full of life and always a jokester. He loved his family, Star Wars and Marvel Comics. Ryan enjoyed playing softball and was an avid rugby player in high school. He became an Eagle Scout and belonged to the Order of the Arrow. Ryan enjoyed everything outdoors but was also content with playing video games all day. His laugh was contagious, and he always wore a smile from ear to ear. Ryan loved everyone unconditionally and would do anything for anyone. He was employed as an electrician for Tradesman International.



Survivors include his fiancé, Alyssa Van Gorder; parents, Jim and Melissa; three siblings, Samantha Schultz (Josh Robbins), Taylor Schultz and Jason Smith; a niece, Athena Robbins; grandparents, Tom and Candy Roberts, Mike and Theresa Recha, Al & Cheryl Mogged and Jim and Luanne Wagner; and special friends, Matt and Jayme; many aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates and friends. He is further survived by his fiancé's family; parents, Lori and Duane Kuba and Chris and Amber Van Gorder; grandparents, Gary and Sandy Rathman; siblings, Hannah and Torrin Hamilton, Krystal and Amber Kuba, Jacob, Emma, Samuel and K.K. Van Gorder; niece, Harper Hamilton; and a nephew Lincoln Will.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A Liturgy of the Word service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 29, 2019