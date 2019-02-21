Ryan James "Pie" Mueller



of Marytown - Ryan James "Pie" Mueller, of Marytown, completed his victory over ALS on Sunday February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Agnesian's Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.



Ryan was born October 1, 1974. He is the fifth of nine sons born to dairy farmers Bernard and Nancy Mueller of Marytown/New Holstein, WI. Ryan attended the Consolidated Parochial Elementary School and was a 1993 graduate of New Holstein High School. After high school, he wore many hats; ranging from plumber to dog biscuit maker, mechanic to YMCA daycare. He graduated from UW-Parkside in 2003 with a BA in History and attained a teaching certificate. Ryan taught 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grades as well as 5th and 6th grade science.



Ryan states that he has been given many blessings in his life. "Loving friends and family who fight with me on the good days, and for me on the bad. I have two beautiful daughters who are my everything. I am a firm believer in God's plan and trust in Jesus. I pray for my health, to ease the burden on my parents, to repay those who have sacrificed for me in deed and prayer, and to be a guiding light for those I contact and for my daughters."



Ryan is survived by his two daughters, Lucy and Lilly Mueller; his parents Bernard and Nancy Mueller; his brothers Randy, Richard (Ursula), Rob (Libby), Ron (Shannon), Russell (Kirsten), Ross (Stephanie), Ben (Samantha), and Bill (Kate); his godchildren Kelsey Vincent and Tennyson Mueller; his many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Sylvia Mueller and Vincent and Elizabeth Marr; his Uncle Lloyd Mueller; and his niece Harley Mueller.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown, WI (N10232 County Road G. New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap, will officiate and Deacon Bernard "Pat" Knier will assist.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the church in Marytown on Saturday, February 23, from 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm.



A memorial fund will be established in his name.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice House for their care over the last several months, The Sisters of Christ the King, Ryan's biggest supporters, and all family and friends who helped care for Ryan.



For further details please contact Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein, WI: 920-898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary