Sabrina Strande
Sabrina M. Strande


1982 - 2019
Sabrina M. Strande Obituary
Sabrina M. Strande

Campbellsport - Sabrina M. Strande, age 37, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Sabrina was born April 9, 1982, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Bonita M. Eiring and Mark E. Strande. She graduated from Campbellsport High School with the class of 2000.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. Those who knew Sabrina enjoyed her infectious laugh and kind heart. Though her life was just 37 short years long, she touched many hearts that will carry her liveliness on for many more years to come. Her presence and laughter will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her step-father Thomas M. Eiring; sibling Troy E. Eiring and uncle David L. Wildes.

Along with her parents, survivors include one daughter, Haili R. Kutz of Eden; one son, Hunter B. Kutz of Eden; granddaughter Raine E. Heisler; her siblings, Derek Strande (Tiffany); Chad Eiring (Beth) and Ellyssa Eiring; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, Sabrina will be cremated and laid to rest at a private date and time. Twohig Funeral Home & Cremation in Campbellsport will be handling all details with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
