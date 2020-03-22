|
Sally Serwe
Campbellsport - Sally Mae Serwe (nee Schill) of Campbellsport died peacefully on March 21 at Serenity Villa. She was born April 21, 1943 to Alois and Viola Schill. She was raised in Ashford and graduated from Campbellsport High. Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, Norman Serwe on January 6, 1962. They raised their family in Campbellsport and many knew their home as "that house with the porch swing and great hanging baskets!" After raising her three children, Sally worked at St. Joseph Convent as a CNA for 30+ years. God put Mom on this earth to care for others and she relished and excelled at it.
She is survived by her children Randy (Eileen) Serwe of Eden, Renee (Cary) Beisbier of Campbellsport and Robyn Cornelius of Grafton. Seven grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Mueller, Jenna (Jordan) Otto, Justin Serwe and special friend Beth Mitchell, Brett Beisbier and special friend Courtney Kabara, Brittany Beisbier and special friend Jake Waller, Ian and Ben Cornelius and two great grandchildren Savannah Mueller and Alayna Otto were the light of her life. She was an amazing Grandma who excelled in Uno and went for many treasure searches at Columbus Parc. Sally is also survived by her loving brothers, Matthias (Buddy) and Beaty Schill, William and Bonnie Schill, and sisters Jude Schill, and Janie Schill and Gary Willis, her brother-in-law Cyril Serwe, brother-in-law Frank (Pat) Serwe, brother-in-law Ralph Herriges, and sister-in-law Janet Serwe. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and many brothers-and sisters-in-law.
Given the times, we will have a private family service. As a CNA, she would absolutely not want anyone to risk becoming ill because they attended her funeral. Please think of her and remind yourself how important it is to take care of others in these difficult times.
We want to thank all of those who visited, prayed and sent cards to Mom in the last few months. She left us knowing that she was loved and cherished, and that she will be forever missed. We would also specifically like to thank the Preceptor Hospice team (Sara, Chris, Rita, Tracy, Katie, Kathy) and the wonderful staff at Serenity Villa--especially Vicky who took mom under her wings. Everyone who touched Mom's life will forever be in our hearts and we cannot thank you enough for the wonderful care she received. Your grace helped our Mother pass with dignity. What a wonderful gift. Thank you. May eternal light shine upon her.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020