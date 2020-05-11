|
Samantha J. Ruedinger
North Fond du Lac - Samantha J. (Hoerth) Ruedinger, 35, of North Fond du Lac, went to her new home in heaven May 7, 2020. Sam was born December 28, 1984 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She is the daughter of Gary and Carol (Christensen) Hoerth.
Sam attended St. Pat's Catholic Grade School in Fond du Lac and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, graduating in 2003. Sam had a love for music - she played saxophone, for sports - baseball and soccer. She had a passion for baseball and continued to play after high school. Sam also took up bowling and enjoyed fishing.
When Sam was three years old, she would ride 10 to 12 hours a day in the milk truck with her Dad, which is why she went on the be a tractor-trailer driver at Mercury Marine. In 2015, her son Casey was diagnosed with leukemia, which started with a couple trips a week to Milwaukee for treatments and continued for 3 ½ years. Casey is now cancer FREE! Casey was the sparkle in her eyes. When Sam would go to gatherings and family get-togethers she would make a point to see and chat with everyone there. Sam was presently working at Evco Plastics in Oshkosh.
Sam is survived by her son Casey; brother Christopher Hoerth and his daughter Angela; parents Gary Hoerth and Carol Hoerth; brother Roger Vergin and his children Amber, Crystal, and Brent; sister Jody (Dan) Dippel and her children Josh Ringeisen and Leah Schuldt.
She is further survived by Aunt Lisa (Dale) Schruck; Aunt Karen (Mike) Sliva; Uncle Norbert Jr (Kathy) Hoerth and their children Angie (Kevin) Engel and Martin (special friend, Desiree Oakly) Hoerth; Uncle Allen (Donna) Hoerth and their children Dina, Brian, Eric and Cami; Aunt Linda Nelson and her children Joe Gonzalez and Katrina (Branko) Paseta; Aunt Janet Weber and her son Greg (Cassie) Weber; Aunt Judy (Steve) Hansen and their children Ben, Jacqueline, Alli and Daniel; Uncle Mike (Wendy) Hoerth and his son Jonathon (Amber) Taylor; other relatives and friends.
Sam was preceded in death by her grandparents Norbert and Helen Hoerth, Walter and Kathleen Christensen, sister Angie Christensen, Aunt Nancy Thompson and Uncle Robert Weber.
Private family services are scheduled.
On Thursday, May 14th, 2020, family and friends are invited to drive through Estabrooks Cemetery at 12:30 PM to offer condolences to Sam's parents, Gary and Carol and her son, Casey.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 17, 2020