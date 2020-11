Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Edmunds



Waupun - Sandra Edmunds, 84, of rural Waupun, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.



Funeral services for Sandra Edmunds will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.









