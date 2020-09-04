1/
Sandra J. Straub
1950 - 2020
Sandra J. Straub

Campbellsport - Sandra J. Straub, 69, of Campbellsport, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Crossroads Nursing Center in Fond du Lac. She was born December 7, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie Klatt Mielke. On April 12, 1980 she married Ronald L. Straub at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Sandra enjoyed shopping, country music, especially Toby Keith, playing Bingo and other games, crafting, and singing hymns.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; two sisters, Nancy Flitter of Lomira and Jean Gavin of Kewaskum; two brothers, Richard (Cathy) Mielke of Fond du Lac and Franklin (Cindy) Mielke of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Lisa Mielke of Rosendale; her mother-in-law, Valeria Straub of Campbellsport; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen (Charlotte) Straub of Campbellsport, Kathy Galligan of Campbellsport, Allen (Judy) Straub of Eden, Jane (Gary) Batterman of Eden, Karen (Dan) Greene of Saint Michael, ND, Peter Straub of Campbellsport, Paul (Mary) Straub of Campbellsport, Carol (Randy) Dahlinger of Eden, and Cindy (Darrin) Albrecht of Oakfield; godchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Alvin Straub; two brothers, Alan and Darwin (Marge); brothers-in-law, Dean Flitter, James Galligan, and Dale Straub; sister-in-law, Donna Konitzer; and her two precious poodles, Sadie and Coco.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Alliance Church, N1876 Co Rd V, Campbellsport. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Private family burial took place in St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Forest.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Alliance Church
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
