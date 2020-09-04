Sandra J. Straub
Campbellsport - Sandra J. Straub, 69, of Campbellsport, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Crossroads Nursing Center in Fond du Lac. She was born December 7, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie Klatt Mielke. On April 12, 1980 she married Ronald L. Straub at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Sandra enjoyed shopping, country music, especially Toby Keith, playing Bingo and other games, crafting, and singing hymns.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; two sisters, Nancy Flitter of Lomira and Jean Gavin of Kewaskum; two brothers, Richard (Cathy) Mielke of Fond du Lac and Franklin (Cindy) Mielke of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Lisa Mielke of Rosendale; her mother-in-law, Valeria Straub of Campbellsport; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen (Charlotte) Straub of Campbellsport, Kathy Galligan of Campbellsport, Allen (Judy) Straub of Eden, Jane (Gary) Batterman of Eden, Karen (Dan) Greene of Saint Michael, ND, Peter Straub of Campbellsport, Paul (Mary) Straub of Campbellsport, Carol (Randy) Dahlinger of Eden, and Cindy (Darrin) Albrecht of Oakfield; godchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Alvin Straub; two brothers, Alan and Darwin (Marge); brothers-in-law, Dean Flitter, James Galligan, and Dale Straub; sister-in-law, Donna Konitzer; and her two precious poodles, Sadie and Coco.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Alliance Church, N1876 Co Rd V, Campbellsport. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Private family burial took place in St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Forest.
