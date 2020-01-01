|
|
Sandra L. Heinz
Taycheedah - Sandra L. Heinz, 75, of Taycheedah, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital with family by her side. She was born on August 30, 1944, to the late Paul and Arlene (Etheridge) Fritz in Fond du Lac.
Sandy was united in marriage to Gary J. Heinz on August 21, 1964, at the First Baptist Church in Fond du Lac.
Sandy graduated from Goodrich High School in the class of 1962. She attended Midwestern State University in Texas and received a BS in Elementary Education in 1987. She then received her Master's Degree in Education Administration from Central Texas College in 1990. Sandy was a very involved military wife. She was a teacher and then a principal in multiple schools over the years. Sandy and Gary traveled all over the country while Gary was active in the Marine Corps for 26 years. She loved to host parties and entertain guests and family.
Sandy loved Gary unconditionally; she loved to do anything Gary did. She loved to tap dance, tend to her rose garden and was an esteemed seamstress. She made all of her tap dance recital outfits, wedding dresses and anything someone may need altered. She was very involved with children Ministry and servicemen ministry in Texas. Sandy flew from Okinawa to the Philippines on a C130 "engine". She loved all of her family and traveling with her grandchildren. Sandy was a very humble person. She always thought of others and helped others before herself. She was a very selfless person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially her English Bull dog, Jiggs.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary; her only child, Theresa Duchene; three grandchildren, Ryan Duchene, Steven (Lori) Duchene and Alex Duchene; three great grandchildren, Alissa Mead, Stella and Serena Duchene; one sister, Jo Anne Botic; one brother, Richard "Dick" (Judy) Fritz; sister-in-law, Linda Fritz; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donny and Ron Fritz and one sister, Susan (Don) Heinz.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 400 E. Johnson Street in Fond du Lac.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the church following the visitation. Burial will take place in the Oak Center Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020