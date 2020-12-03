Sandra L. Sullivan
Gresham - Sandra L. Sullivan, 79, of Gresham, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.
She was born on October 22, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert E. and Caroline R. Suter Wilhelms, Sr. On May 21, 1960, she married Daniel L. Sullivan in Fond du Lac.
Sandra worked at Infant Socks, Osco Drug and Kohl's in Fond du Lac and at Drier's in Shawano. She loved being able to spend time with her family, gardening and antiques.
She is survived by her husband Daniel L. Sullivan of Gresham, her children: Julie Seibel of Fond du Lac and James Sullivan of Fond du Lac; son-in-law Mark Seibel of West Bend, her grandson Shawn (Lyssa) Seibel, her sister Diane (James) Chiesa, sister-in-law Rosemary Wilhelms and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws: Daniel and Ora Sullivan, her daughter Carrie Sullivan, her brothers: Richard Wilhelms and Robert Wilhelms Jr.; her brothers-in-law: Kim Sullivan, John L. Sullivan, James Wayne Sullivan, Walter Allen; and sisters-in-law Rose Marie Mischo and Sharon (Richard) Steele.
SERVICES: Private family entombment will be held at Rienzi Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the National Kidney Foundation
of WI may be directed to the family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420