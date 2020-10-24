Sandra M. Naparalla
Fond du Lac - Sandra M. Naparalla, age 77, of Oakfield, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1943, in Ripon, the daughter of Richard and Viola (Krueger) Fude. Sandra worked at RB Royal Industries until retirement. She enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, fishing, and listening to country music. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her partner of forty-two years, Terry Gokey of Oakfield; two children, Troy (Terri Hubbard) Naparalla of Fond du Lac, Tina (Bill Altwies Jr.) Bloch of Ripon; four grandchildren, Evan and Eric Naparalla, Emily Bloch (fiancé Brandon Prink), Lexie Bloch (fiancé Mike Olson); one great-grandson, Clayton, and another great-grandson on the way; one brother, Glenn (Gen) Fude of Ripon; one sister, Dolores Sell of Markesan; Terry's children, Tammy Gokey, Tracy (Randy) Malouf, and Trudy (Quay) Vanness; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters.
Private family services will take place. Burial will be at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield, WI.
