|
|
Sandra Panzer
Brownsville - Sandra Jean Panzer, age 82 of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Sandy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun, with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Cemetery in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019