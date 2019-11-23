Services
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
Sandra Panzer
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street
Waupun, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street
Waupun, WI
1937 - 2019
Brownsville - Sandra Jean Panzer, age 82 of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Sandy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun, with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Cemetery in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
