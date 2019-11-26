|
|
Sandra Panzer
Sandra Jean Panzer, age 82 of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Sandy was born on June 17, 1937, a daughter of Harold and Norma (Graves) Schulz. She was baptized, confirmed and united in marriage at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. She married Duane Panzer on April 25, 1970. Sandy graduated from Waupun High School in 1956. Throughout Sandy's working years she was employed by Ideal Shoe Factory, Huth-James Factory both of Waupun and Chrysler Outboard Corporation in Hartford. Sandy loved to cook and bake, but most of all she was a loving mother and will be deeply missed.
Sandy is survived by her son, Ron (Lynette) Panzer, Waupun; two daughters, Jean (Chuck) Lund, Oakfield and Page (Duane) Fryar, Merrill; three grandchildren, Jenna Panzer, Samantha and Spencer (Jennifer) Fryar; one great granddaughter, Madison Fryar; sister, Judi Gassner-Feucht, Mayville; sister-in-law, Sandra Panzer, Oakfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 2011; brothers-in-law, Raymond Panzer, Francis Gassner and John Feucht
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Sandy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun, with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Cemetery in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019