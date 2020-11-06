Sandra "Sue" Topp
Fond du Lac - Sandra "Sue" Topp, 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lakeview Estates.
She was born on March 5, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Constance Gribben Symons. On September 7, 1963, she married Kenneth J. Topp at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2007.
Sue was a devout member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Gleaners. When her children where younger, Sue was a 4-H leader. She enjoyed spending her time with family and going to her grandchildren's activities. Sue loved Christmas, and was known by many people for her delicious Ho-ho cake she would make. She enjoyed going to water aerobics class at the Fond du Lac Aquatic Center, playing bingo at the Senior Center, and most recently enjoyed spending her time coloring in coloring books.
She is survived by her children: Dawn (Robert) Freund of Fond du Lac, Cindy (Ray) Brzycki of Rhinelander and Brian (Elizabeth Okray) Topp of Rhinelander; six grandchildren: Edward (Courtney Georg) Wagner, Andrew (Sara) Wagner, Louis Freund, Samantha Freund, Brynn Brzycki and Trayton Brzycki; her sister-in-law Elaine Hills, her brother-in-law, Gordy Craw and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents and stepfather Ray Hilbert, and her sister Nancy Craw.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:00 - 11:00 AM, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Burial to follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Hospice Home of Hope or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Estates and the nurses of Hospice Home of Hope for the wonderful care given to Sue.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420