Sara E. Hoffmann
Chilton, Wisconsin - Sara E. Hoffmann, age 57, of Chilton, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein. She was born August 12, 1962, daughter of the late Harold & Irene (Pascutti) Hoffmann.
Sara was actively involved with the New Hope Center in Chilton and had worked at M&I Bank in New Holstein. In her free time, she enjoyed working on latch hook projects and had created many colorful pieces throughout the years.
Survivors include her sister: Jean Hoffmann; her brother: John Hoffmann; a nephew: Nicholas Holden; and an aunt & uncle: Laurie & Elio Pascutti.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Burial will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Sara's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Homestead Care Center and Heartland Hospice for all of the loving care that was given to Sara.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019