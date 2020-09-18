1/1
Sarah A. Danor
1975 - 2020

Sarah A. Danor

Fond du Lac - Sarah Ann Danor, 44, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 16, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1975 in Fond du Lac to John and Patricia (Muehlius) Freund.

Sarah graduated from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac. She married Joshua Danor on October 28, 2011.

Sarah enjoyed gardening and loved being with her boys more than anything. Known for her kind and sweet personality, Sarah loved family gatherings and was known for cooking incredible amounts of food and creative decorating.

Sarah is survived by her husband Joshua; her boys Wyatt and Miles; her parents John and Patricia; brother Matthew and sister Ashley (Eric). She is further survived by mother-in-law Christine Danor; brothers-in-law Nathan (Erika) Danor and Stuart (Angie) Danor; nieces and nephews Dylan, Blake, Brandan, Kylie and Carter, other relatives and friends.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father-in-law Stephen Danor and grandparents Lester and Dorothy Muehlius and Gerald and Harrietta Freund.

VISITATION: Sarah's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home from 3:00 to 4:45 pm. Due to current circumstances, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

SERVICE: A Celebration of Sarah's Life will be held following visitation on Wednesday at 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Sarah's family.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 04:45 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
