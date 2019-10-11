|
Sarah (Salley) B. Kremer
Fond du Lac - Sarah (Salley) Kremer was born December 4,1927 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to parents Mike and Ida Mary O'Malley. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward J. (Ned) Kremer, daughter Mary Jean, brother USAF Lt Colonel Patrick O'Malley, and sisters Ann O'Melia, Ida Mary Pearce, and Sylvia Eichner; and survived by sisters Jeannie Hertzog (Pelham, New York), and Sr. Sarah Ann O'Malley OSB (Duluth, MN). Salley was very proud of her family and their Irish heritage.
After graduating from Rhinelander High School, Salley rode the train to Duluth, Minnesota to earn a degree in nursing education at the College of St. Scholastica. Her first nursing job was at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where she lived in a boarding house across the street from the hospital. While walking to work she met her future husband, who had grown up on the block. Ned asked her out on a date and they were married 6 months later.
Salley and Ned moved in with his mother to the red brick house on Division Street. The house had plenty of room to raise their seven children: Bridget and Dan Nassif of Minneapolis, MN (Madeleine (Zakk) Rogers and Dominick); Sarah and Mike Davis of Fond du Lac (Frances (Garry) Gantner and Laura and fiancee Bobby Nakielski); Ned and Anne Kremer of Plymouth; Martha and Curtis Knudtson of Rhinelander (Stephen (Stephanie) Knudston and Lisa (Preston) Sandblom); Gretchen and Rodger Beyer of Stevens Point (Charles, Harrison, Salley Jean, and Samuel); Mary Jean Kremer (deceased); Julia Kremer of Fond du Lac (Olivia).
During these busy child-rearing years, Salley took a break from her nursing career to devote her time and energy to her family. Summers were spent at the lake where she taught her children to swim. Every Saturday morning, she would bake up a storm making pies, coffee cakes, and cinnamon rolls, all made with love.
Once all the children were in school, she returned to her nursing career and taught LPN classes at Moraine Park Technical College. When a full-time position in the in-service department became available, she returned to St. Agnes Hospital, where she worked 40 years in total. Working in this department was a wonderful opportunity to expand her skill set. Salley earned a Master of Arts degree from Mount Mary University in Gerontology in 1990.
Her one wish was to remain at home during her final years. The entire family worked together to fulfill her wish. Youngest daughter Julia and granddaughter Olivia moved back into the family home which was now on Sunset Circle. Julia was able to work from home and with the support of all the Kremer children they were able to provide consistent daily care for Salley. Olivia kept Salley young at heart as they shared stories from school, sports, and friends. On any given day one or another of her children would drop by the house for laughter and food. Her 11 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren grew to love and respect their grandmother for the welcoming home she created.
VISITATION: The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way from 9:00 to 10:45 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
SERVICE: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Private burial will take place at a later date.
The Kremer family is grateful to Dr. Michael Sergi and the Hospice Hope Staff for the loving care offered to Salley.
In lieu of flowers please send your donations to the College of St. Scholastica.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019