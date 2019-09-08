Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
2066 Lawrence Dr.
DePere, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
2066 Lawrence Dr.
DePere, WI
Sarah Bea Maedke


2019 - 2019
Sarah Bea Maedke Obituary
Sarah Bea Maedke

Green Bay - Sarah Bea Maedke, 24 day old daughter of Bill and Erica (Pagel) Maedke of Green Bay, was taken by Our Father to her Heavenly home on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Sarah was born Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital with a congenital heart defect.

Survivors include her parents; two sisters, Hannah (3) and Eleanor (2); she is the 15th grandchild of paternal grandparents, Bill and JoAnn Maedke, Eden; the 11th grandchild of maternal grandparents, Daniel and Marie Pagel, Spruce; paternal great grandparents, Sam and Beatrice Gudex, Campbellsport; maternal great grandmother, Jeanette Pagel, Kelly Lake; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents, Ray and Lucille Maedke and her maternal great grandparents, Leslie Pagel and Clayton and Joan Alsteen.

Visitation will be held after 9am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Dr. DePere, WI 54115 until the time of service at 11am. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Spruce.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family wishes to purchase a pasteurizer for breastmilk at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, so that donated milk can be safely shared with other babies in need. Please go to www.chw.org, click on the DONATE button in the upper right hand corner and donate in memory of Sarah Maedke. You may also call: 414-266-6100.

To read Sarah's story, search for Sarah Maedke at www.caringbridge.org.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
