|
|
Scott Z. Reath
Fond du Lac - Scott Zimmerman Reath, age 53 of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a fall on Saturday, February 22nd at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was born on August 24th, 1966 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Robert and Patricia Reath. Scott grew up in Easton, Connecticut with his two siblings Michael and Christina Reath, where he attended Easton Public Schools. While attending Wittenberg University, class of 1988, Scott met his beautiful wife, Ginger Hummel. Later, he attended Quinnipiac Law School, graduating in 1993. Together they had three children of whom he was extremely proud: Alex, Janey, and Robin. Scott worked for U.S. Chrome Corporation, a family business started by his grandfather, Rodger Reath. Initially at U.S. Chrome Corporation of Stratford, Connecticut, he later moved to Wisconsin with his family to manage the Fond du Lac branch.
Scott had a deep passion for knowledge, and he had many hobbies including music (especially the Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan), reading, fishing with his dogs Rosie and Lila, boating, snowmobiling, golfing, running, traveling, and cheering on Wisconsin sports teams. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Scott will be remembered for his kind and sensitive heart, witty sense of humor, love and devotion to all people and animals, and his need for giving. As an organ donor, Scott's final gift was his greatest: giving love, hope, and life to others in need.
It's impossible to convey what a unique individual Scott was; he was not afraid to be himself and brought a joyful spark to the world that cannot be replaced. Scott would never fail to make you laugh and was never ashamed of his quirky way of wandering through life. He is survived by his wife Ginger; children Alex, Janey, Robin, and future daughter-in-law Cassie Verbout; parents Bob and Pat Reath; sister Christina Reath Green, her husband David, and their children Eric, Maggie, and Emily Green; brother Mike Reath and his wife Alice; his in-laws the Hummel, Anderson, and Kenyon families; dogs Lila and Rosie and cat Meka; and countless other family members and friends.
Scott, you are so loved and will always be in our hearts. Fare thee well, Ol' Boy.
In lieu of flowers, Scott would like you to honor his love of animals by sending treats and supplies to your local animal shelter or donating to Sandi Paws, a national dog rescue adoption agency.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Cathedral, 51 W. Division Street, Fond du Lac at 3:00 PM. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Scott's life immediately following the service at The Hotel Retlaw, 1 N. Main Street, Fond du Lac from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020