Sena Andresen
Waupun - Sena Marcella Andresen age 50, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation for Sena will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and again on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up with Wells Fargo Bank, established as, Jessica Rosek Benefit Memorial Fund as well as Go Fund Me , Facebook.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019