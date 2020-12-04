1/1
Sharene L. Kind
1951 - 2020
Sharene L. Kind

Fond du Lac - Sharene L. Kind, 68, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 29, 1951 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Salzman) Braatz. On April 18, 1970 she married Robert G. Kind and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2017. Sharene enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, birds, animals, and nature. She especially loved her beloved pets, Jade, Willow, Boots, and Snowflake. Sharene's faith in God was especially important to her as well as her belief in the power of prayer.

She is survived by three brothers, Dale (Cheryl) Braatz, Rodney Braatz, and Bill Braatz; brother-in-law, Mike Sperbeck; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and sister, Gena Sperbeck.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
