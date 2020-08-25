1/1
Sharon A. Osgood
1948 - 2020
Sharon A. Osgood

Fond du Lac - Sharon A. Osgood, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Fond du Lac, Lutheran Home. She was born on December 3, 1948, in Princeton, WI, the daughter of Fred and Minnie (Fratzke) Klingbeil. Sharon was a graduate of Princeton High School and received an associate degree in Milwaukee. On May 21, 1978, she married Ronald Osgood at St. John's Lutheran Church in Princeton. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2012. Sharon worked for twenty-nine years as a registration clerk at St. Agnes Hospital until retiring in 2012. Sharon loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was involved at the Senior Center and she enjoyed traveling, especially to New York City, going out to eat and shopping. Her greatest joys in life for the last thirteen years were her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son Jason Osgood of Fond du Lac and his son, Hayden Osgood; her daughter Nicole (Randy) Laubenstein of Fond du Lac and their children, Karsten, Reese, and Karleigh; one sister, Marlene Stibb of Princeton, WI; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother-in-law, Gilbert Stibb.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 12 noon until 4:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 4:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
SEP
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
