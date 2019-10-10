|
|
Sharon Ann Ringhand
Fond du Lac - Sharon Ann Ringhand, age 69, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1950, in Columbus, WI, the daughter of Merlin and Hazel (Nickerson) Will. On April 12, 1975, she married Victor Ringhand in Columbus, WI. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2002. Sharon enjoyed baking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three daughters, Heidi Ringhand of Fond du Lac, Jessica (Jason) Shepherd of Fond du Lac, and Rebecca Ringhand of Saukville; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Daejin, Emily, Alivia, Aaiden, Christopher, Jasmine, Caelynn, and one grandson due in December; six brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Victor.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Burial will follow the visitation at St. Charles Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019