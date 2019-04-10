Sharon E. Capelle



Fond du Lac - Sharon E. Capelle, 84, of Fond du Lac, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 06, 2019, at St. Francis Home.



She was born on September 12, 1934, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Matt and Antonia Keach Junaitis. On October 2, 1958, she married James Capelle.



Sharon was an amazing mother not only to her seven children but to many other children. She loved music and singing. She had a laugh that would make everyone laugh and her silly sense of humor brought so much joy. She was head waitress at Capelle's Anchor Inn in the 80's. Sharon was the proprietor of Country Fair Craft Shows for over 25 years. She enjoyed quilting, needlework, gardening and she had a great knowledge of health and vitamins.



She is survived by her husband, James Capelle, her children: Rick (Mary Rose) Capelle, Michael (Karen) Kraus, Wendy (Bob) Kretschmann, Jim Capelle, Kyle Capelle and Kara (Dave) Launders; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeffrey Capelle, her brothers, Matthew Junaitis and Dallas Junaitis; her in-laws Victor P. and Mary Capelle and Victor R. (Butch) Capelle and Mark Capelle.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Timothy Bachleitner officiating. Inurnment at St. Charles Cemetery.



Special thanks for the love and care that was given to Sharon through the St. Francis Home and Hospice.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary