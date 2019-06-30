|
Sharon G. Harmsen
Waupun - Sharon G. Harmsen, 77, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
A memorial service for Sharon G. Harmsen will take place Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019