Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Reformed Church
Waupun, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Harmsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon G. Harmsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon G. Harmsen Obituary
Sharon G. Harmsen

Waupun - Sharon G. Harmsen, 77, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

A memorial service for Sharon G. Harmsen will take place Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now