Sharon L. Borchardt
Fond du Lac - Sharon L. Borchardt, 74, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 6, 1945, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Wilbur "Bill" and Esther L. Draves Laning. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School, Class of 1963. On December 26,1964, she married John "Jack" Borchardt, at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale.
Sharon worked for the Rosendale-Brandon School system for 32 years, serving as an Administrative Secretary. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, and the womens group, and was a member of the Fond du Lac Area Retired Teacher Association. Sharon organized the girls' youth softball program in Rosendale. She enjoyed traveling, nature, athletic events, spending time with her friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Borchardt of Fond du Lac, her children: Todd Borchardt of Ripon and Shelly (Mark) Hoppe of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren: Hunter and Logan Borchardt and Mikayla, Isabelle and Griffin Hoppe; her sisters: Beverly Laning of Carlsbad, CA, Joan (Lloyd) Chapman of Rosendale, Ardell (William) Simon of Eldorado, Lynn Laning (Larry Weisensel) of Greenville; ten nieces and nephews; and her aunt Irma Draves of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Laning.
Private family services will take place. Burial to take place at Rosendale Cemetery.
In lieu of sending flowers, you may make a donation in her name to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park or to Rosendale Little League.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020