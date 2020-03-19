Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Borchardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. Borchardt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon L. Borchardt Obituary
Sharon L. Borchardt

Fond du Lac - Sharon L. Borchardt, 74, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on July 6, 1945, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Wilbur "Bill" and Esther L. Draves Laning. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School, Class of 1963. On December 26,1964, she married John "Jack" Borchardt, at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale.

Sharon worked for the Rosendale-Brandon School system for 32 years, serving as an Administrative Secretary. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, and the womens group, and was a member of the Fond du Lac Area Retired Teacher Association. Sharon organized the girls' youth softball program in Rosendale. She enjoyed traveling, nature, athletic events, spending time with her friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Borchardt of Fond du Lac, her children: Todd Borchardt of Ripon and Shelly (Mark) Hoppe of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren: Hunter and Logan Borchardt and Mikayla, Isabelle and Griffin Hoppe; her sisters: Beverly Laning of Carlsbad, CA, Joan (Lloyd) Chapman of Rosendale, Ardell (William) Simon of Eldorado, Lynn Laning (Larry Weisensel) of Greenville; ten nieces and nephews; and her aunt Irma Draves of Fond du Lac.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Laning.

Private family services will take place. Burial to take place at Rosendale Cemetery.

In lieu of sending flowers, you may make a donation in her name to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park or to Rosendale Little League.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now