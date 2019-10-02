Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Sharon L. Moore


1938 - 2019
Sharon L. Moore Obituary
Sharon L. Moore

Ripon - Sharon L. Moore, age 81, of Ripon, WI (formerly of Green Bay) passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home.

Sharon was born in Fairwater, WI on September 1, 1938, the daughter of Herbert and Genevieve (Resheske) Schmuhl. She graduated from high school in Brandon, WI, and later married Dale Moore in Green Bay, WI. Dale passed away in 2006. Sharon worked at Saranac Glove Company in Green Bay for many years. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, and cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her children, Susan (Jeff Bethke) Bell of Ripon, WI, Steven (Tricia) Weisnicht of Brandon, WI and Scott (Kathy) Weisnicht of Waupun, WI; a sister, Kathleen (Lowell) Laper of Ripon, WI; brother, Maurice (Myrna) Schmuhl of Nevada; six grandsons, Dustin (Caitlin), James, Taylor, Collin, Benjamin and Caleb; two great-grandsons, Carter and Laken; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jim Collins of Ripon, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Genevieve Schmuhl; and her husband, Dale Moore.

Private family entombment will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay, WI. Memorials in Sharon's name may be directed to Green Lake Hospice Hope, 745 South St. #4, Green Lake, WI, 54941.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
