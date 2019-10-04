|
Sharon Lee Wagner
Fond du Lac - Sharon Lee Wagner, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home surrounded by her beloved family. Sharon was born February 9, 1942 in Chicago, IL, to Roland and Evelyn (Gratton) Fincke. After graduating from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in 1960 as co-salutatorian of her class, she went on to earn a degree in Business Administration Accounting from Fond du Lac Technical School. During her years in employment she worked in bookkeeping and accounting.
On September 22, 1973 she married Jerome "Jerry" A. Wagner at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, WI where she was a member for more than 70 years. Sharon enjoyed collecting dolls and angels, doing jigsaw puzzles, and reading. She also cherished trips around the U.S. and Europe, time at their cabin, musical theater, and dining out with family, couples, and many girlfriends. Sharon's sensibility, honesty, and love will be sadly missed.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Wagner; her dear son, Jeffrey "Bubba" (Erica) Wagner; her cherished sister, Kathleen (David) Luther; her caring sister-in-law, Mary Jazdzewski; special nephew and godson, Scott (Stacy) Luther; brother-in-law, James Wargula; and godson, Kenny (Jessica) Pickart. Also, nieces and nephews, Dallas and Jake Luther, Elyn Hoefs, Beth Voelkel, Emily Meyer, Tony Wagner, Matthew Wargula, Lucia Eckes, and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Evelyn Fincke; in-laws, Erhard and Lucille Wagner; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Barbara Wagner; sister-in-law, Patricia Wargula; and brother-in-law, Edward Jazdzewski.
The family will greet relatives and friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 606 Forest Avenue in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at the church with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Private burial will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends for their beautiful love and support. Also gratitude goes to Agnesian Home Hospice for their compassion and excellent care throughout the last five months with an extra special thank you to Lori, for your unwavering standards and experience, Jackie for being the greatest example of tender, loving care, and Blanca and Emily for guiding us all to Sharon's peace.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019