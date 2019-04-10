|
Sharon Loomans
Waupun - Sharon Loomans, 70, of Waupun, passed away April 7, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home in Oshkosh.
Sharon was born August 25, 1948, to Wilbert and Jennie Van Buren Pluim. Sharon graduated from Waupun High School in 1966. On September 1, 1972 she married Glen Loomans at Alto Reformed Church. Sharon was employed at National Rivet in Waupun for 50 years. After 19 years working for the company Sharon became the full time voice and face of National Rivet for 31 years as the front desk receptionist. Sharon loved life and lived it to the fullest, never wasting a minute. She was at ease driving a snowmobile in the winter but traded it for their Harley in the summer. She loved sunshine, the beach, sand between her toes, and wind-blown hair. Sharon adored boat rides and roasting marshmallows while singing hymns over campfires. She was always singing, so naturally she was a member of her church's choir. National Rivet was home to her and co-workers were family. When she was not at work, you would find her lending a helping hand to someone in need, bringing a casserole to a family who lost a loved one, attending a niece or nephew's sporting event with her husband Glen, or taking those long morning walks and lunch hour strolls. The words "shop 'til you drop" might come to mind when you think of Sharon because there was no end in sight when you got her out of the house with her purse in hand. And she would travel anywhere because there was simply no sit in her. She insisted on being everywhere. If you were to drive by her country home, you would not help but to notice the beauty of the landscaping- pristine lawn with flower boxes and crocks filled with her decadent arrangements. She profoundly enjoyed the wonders of the outdoors and gardening. Sharon, for the adventurer she was, knew no stranger. No matter who you were, she would get to know you. You might have been the sweet-tooth in the grocery store checkout line, the impatient page-flipper in a waiting room, or a curious soul out for a walk as her smile brightened up your day. She kept the family together, organizing parties, events, and intimate gatherings. Sharon loved to have a good time. Sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, neighbors, acquaintances, etc. all received cards of love from our sweet, thoughtful Sharon. She gave without expecting anything in return because her heart had room for everyone. There is a void in our lives on Earth, but Heaven received a most prized angel.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying neither shall there be any more pain, for all the former things are passed away. -- Rev 2: 4
Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years, Glen Loomans; four sisters: Carol (Arnie) Voskuil of Waupun, Ruthie (Jim) DeVries of Wisconsin Dells, Gloria (Wayne) Schwarze of Kaukauna, and Rose (Mitch) Redeker of Waupun; four brothers: Kenneth (Ruth) Pluim of Waupun, Larry (Joan) Pluim of Waupun, Calvin (Jeanne) Pluim of Green Lake, and Jerry (Cheryl) Pluim of Waupun; brothers-in-law: Bud Guenther of Fond du Lac, Arlyn (Sherry) Loomans of Rhinelander, Eugene (Connie) Loomans of Madison, Byron (Cindy) Loomans of Mequon, and Mark Loomans of Merrill; nieces and nephews: Trudy (Leonard) Frens, Kevin Voskuil, Shane (Tami) DeVries, Justin (Teresa) DeVries, Nathan (Sara) DeVries, Stephanie Schwarze, Jennifer (Chris) Nies, Hannah Schwarze, Nick (Jen) Redeker, Ryan (Missy) Redeker, Chelsea (Mike) Rens, Mike (Suzanne) Pluim, Deb Navis, Sue (Mike) Vande Slunt, Jeff (Rhonda) Pluim, Kristin Holz, Mason (Holly) Pluim, Branden (Kaytlin) Pluim, Doug (Lisa) Loomans, Kurt Loomans, Mike (Lauri) Loomans, Tim (Iris) Loomans, Betsy (Christian) Ezell, Jeff (Lindsay) Loomans, Katie (Jim) Horning, and Jackie (Derek) Bell; 52 grandnieces and grandnephews; and 15 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Guenther; and a nephew, Scott Pluim.
Funeral services for Sharon Loomans will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk and Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Sharon's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers: Cheryl Mies, Tami and Ahava Graul, Cal and Jeanne Pluim, and Evergreen Nursing Staff Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019