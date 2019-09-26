|
Sharon R. Treptow
Fond du Lac - Sharon R. Treptow, 80, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Francis Home, where she resided for the past nine months.
She was born on November 10, 1938, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Merle and Emma Buchholz Gilbo. On November 30, 1957, she married Leo A. Trott. On January 3, 1970, she married Kenneth R. Treptow at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, WI. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and served on the "Gleaners."
Sharon was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy, worked at McKnight's Drug Store, Giddings & Lewis, Edith's and Wegners Office Supply. She devoted most of her years to staying home and taking care of her family and home. Sharon and Ken enjoyed traveling and spending time with their good friends. She was an avid Nascar, Brewer and Packer fan, but she was known to turn the game "off" because she got "too excited."
Survivors include daughter, Michele Trott Reinhold of Fond du Lac; grandson, Harry J. (fiancée Kelly Gross) Reinhold of Fond du Lac, and one great-granddaughter, Aubree; stepson, Scott (Marianne) Trott of Waterford and stepdaughter, Jill (Alan) Loomans of Topeka, KS. She is further survived by step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's name are appreciated to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2019