Sharon Rene Baudry
Sharon Rene Baudry, 70, resident of Oak Creek, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Sharon was born in Fond du Lac, WI, on August 27th, 1950 to Alden and Arlene Baudry. She was the oldest of eight children.
At the age of 14, Sharon responded to the call of religious life by joining the Sisters of St. Agnes (CSA) in Fond du Lac, WI. Within this vocation, she served as a teacher and youth minister at various locations, including St. Mary's in Fond du Lac. In connection with Shalom Ministries, she spearheaded the development of a House of Hospitality on the southside of Chicago offering hope and encouragement to the community through "life-skills" mentoring, employment assistance, and building confidence.
Education was important to Sharon who earned a bachelors at Marian University in Fond du Lac, a Masters in Pastoral Ministry/Religious Education from LaSalle University, Philadelphia; a Masters in Organizational Development from Loyola University of Chicago, and a MBA in Healthcare Administration from Benedictine University, Lisle, Illinois. She encouraged her family and coworkers to pursue higher education as well. She was a junior high teacher for several years.
After 25 years of religious life, Sharon made the decision to pursue life outside the Agnesian community, she would later become an Associate of CSA. It was during this time that she partnered with her soulmate, Linda Miller. Living together for over 30 years, they shared many adventures, traveling the world and enjoying life. Overall, Sharon worked another 28 years in the area of education and organizational development at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, Illinois; and Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee; and finally at the International Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Society, in Milwaukee. After 60 years of education and work, Sharon retired to pursue her goal of full-time travel. Sharon was larger than life. She had a zeal for others and invested in their well-being. At a very young age her kindness, generosity, and love began to shine. As the oldest of 8 siblings, Sharon was a natural born leader and always made sure everyone in her family was cared for. In many respects, Sharon was the matriarch of the Baudry family. She excelled at planning family gatherings such as anniversaries and birthdays, tailgate parties at Brewer games and other excursions throughout the world. She and Linda were frequent spectators at her nieces and nephews games and concerts. Her love of sports carried through to the professional level, as she was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. Sharon spent a good portion of her later life traveling and bringing the family together on many of these ventures. Her favorite places included Dubai, Mexico, and Alaska. Her enjoyments included reading, investing and binge watching her latest TV show or movies. She was always up for a game of cards and was a champion of trivia.
Preceding Sharon in death are her parents Alden and Arlene Baudry. Sharon is survived by her soulmate Linda Miller, and her seven siblings Sandie (Steve) Hess of Fond du Lac, WI; Mary (Dave) Colwin of DeForest, WI; Patty (Mark) Patin of Eden, WI; Jim (Jennifer) Baudry of Fond du Lac, WI; Dave (Maggie) Baudry of Wauwatosa, WI; Jeff (Heidi) Baudry of Franklin, WI; and Shelly (David) Hamilton of Farmingdale, NJ; 21 nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Celebration will be on Friday, January 15 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, WI, 271 Fourth Street Way. Her body will be cremated and rest near Al and Arlene Baudry at Risen Christ Mausoleum, at Calvary Cemetery. To send a message or see her video go to www.schramka funeralhome.com
. Memorials will be forwarded to these three organizations: Sisters of St. Agnes Associates Program, Fond du Lac, WI; Hall of Fame Memorial, St. Mary's Springs Academy, Fond du Lac; WI, and Core el Centro, Milwaukee, WI.