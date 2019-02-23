|
|
Sharon S. Blanke
Shawano - Sharon (Kempf) Blanke, 40, went to her heavenly home on February 21, 2019 at her residence, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born on March 18, 1978, in Chilton, the daughter of Lawrence and Valeria (Stephanie) Kempf. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School in Kiel. Sharon was a graduate of Kiel High School and also graduated from UW-Whitewater. On June 25, 2011, she married Scott Blanke at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna.
Sharon was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Shawano. Sharon worked at Schnieder Trucking before her illness. Sharon loved watching her husband, Scott, race cars at Shawano Speedway and various race tracks. Above all she loved spending time with her husband, his children, and all of their families
She is survived by her husband, Scott Blanke of Shawano; his children: Coleton and Sydney; her parents, Larry and Valeria Kempf of St. Anna; sisters: Sandy (Tom) Meyer of Fond du Lac, Carol (Randy) Schmitz of Manitowoc, Lynda (Glenn) Rank of Green Bay, Deb (Tom) Shumaker of Potomac Falls, VA, Janet (Nick) VandeHey of Stockbridge, Nancy (Joe) Frost of Highland, Shelly (John) Weibel of Madison, and Denise (Marc) Bond of Cedar Grove. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Gail Loveland of Shawano; father-in-law, Alan (Joyce) Blanke of Masury, OH; sisters-in-law: Andrea Blanke of Shawano, Kelly (Dack) Damron of New Glarus and Lindsey Blanke of Shawano, and also many nieces, nephews, a great nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Ermina Kempf and maternal grandparents, Norbert and Angela Stephanie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church (N188 School Street, New Holstein, St. Anna). Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel, WI 53042). A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue on Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when we will have brief family rites before the procession to church for the Mass at 11:00 am.
Special thanks to Hospice in Home Care for the care and compassion shown to Sharon and her family and all other caregivers, family, and friends who prayed and helped out.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019