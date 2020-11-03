Shawn L. Korkow



Neenah - Shawn L. Korkow, 68, of Neenah, passed away on November 2, 2020.



Shawn is survived by his brothers, Kevin (Katherine) Korkow, of Fond du Lac and Daun (Bonnie) Korkow, of Las Vegas; nephews, Robert Korkow, of Las Vegas and Justin (Chandler) Surrency, of Des Moines; nieces, Samantha (Drew) Andersen, of Lakeville, MN and Brittany Surrency, of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, John Surrency, of St. Paul, MN.



Shawn is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Leonard Korkow; sister, Monica Surrency.



There will be no funeral services held, inurnment is at Rienzi Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store