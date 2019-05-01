Shawn L. Schneider



Fond du Lac - Shawn L. Schneider, 35, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



He was born in Fond du Lac, on May 31, 1983. He attended L.P. Goodrich High School. Shawn worked as the go-kart supervisor at Riverview Park in Wisconsin Dells, Mid-State Trucking, and most recently worked at Arby's. He loved fishing, spending time at the family's land up north, riding his ATV, enjoyed cars and the Milwaukee Brewers. Spending time with his nieces and nephews was very special to him as well.



He is survived by his parents: Barbara (Michael) Parish of Fond du Lac; his siblings, Keith (Amber) Schneider of North Fond du Lac, Jodi Riemenschneider of Fond du Lac, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Riemenschneider of Fond du Lac, his nieces and nephews: Gerry, Kinsley, Gabbi, Lexi and Cameron; step grandmother, Mary Jane Parish of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in the Wisconsin area, and his support dog Zoey.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Lyle (Janice) Radtke, uncles and aunts, Doug (Mary) Huntoon and Chuck (Beverly) Bartus and his dog Toby.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the family.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 1, 2019