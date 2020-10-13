Shawn Steven King
Fond du Lac - Shawn Steven King, 33, a life-long resident of Fond du Lac, died October 8, 2020 unexpectedly.
He was born November 13, 1986 in Fond du Lac, WI, to Steven & Karen (King) Rahmer. He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2004.
His sense of humor brought smiles to his friends and family. He wore his heart on his sleeve and devoted most of his time caring for his son. He loved riding his brand-new bike and often visited lakeside park to fish and spend time outdoors. He played hockey throughout his childhood. He often cared for others before himself.
Shawn is survived by his loving parents, Steven and Karen Rahmer of Fond du Lac; son Kaden Nolan; maternal grandparents, Francis and Barbara King; brother Nathan Rahmer (Laura) of Raleigh NC; sister Nicole Rahmer; best friend Corey Dixon of Oshkosh WI; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Donald and Virginia Rahmer of St. Cloud WI; Kevin Curry; step-brother Devin; and step-sister Lisa.
Shawn's family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 East Division Street, with a short time for sharing starting at 4:00 PM to celebrate Shawn's life.
His family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaden's (Shawn's son) college fund. Donations may be made payable to the Rahmer Family.
