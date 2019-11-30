Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheri Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheri Hansen


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheri Hansen Obituary
Sheri Hansen

Waupun - Sheri (Wilfong) Hansen, 52, of Waupun, passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sheri battled many health challenges throughout her life and was a fighter until the end.

Sheri was born September 15, 1967 in Bremerton, WA, the daughter of Ray and Gayle Wilfong. She grew up in Fond du Lac, WI, graduating from Goodrich High School, class of '86. Sheri was most recently employed by Marshland Travel Mart and enjoyed her time with co-workers and customers. She lived a selfless life, always caring for others. In her free time, Sheri enjoyed baking sweet treats, watching Hallmark movies and cheering on the Green and Gold. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson.

Sheri is survived by her mother, Gayle Wilfong of Fond du Lac, sisters Tami (Jeremy Wood) Wilfong of St. Louis Park, MN, Renee Wilfong of Vadnais Heights, MN, brother Travis (Anna) Wilfong of Forest Lake, MN, children Megan (Nicholas) Moeller of Fox Lake, Katlyn Hansen of Onalaska, and Brandon Hansen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandson, Garret Moeller, nephew, Riley Wood, as well as many extended family and friends.

Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Ray Wilfong as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be distributed to the Waupun Dialysis Center and the .

Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -