Sheri Hansen
Waupun - Sheri (Wilfong) Hansen, 52, of Waupun, passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sheri battled many health challenges throughout her life and was a fighter until the end.
Sheri was born September 15, 1967 in Bremerton, WA, the daughter of Ray and Gayle Wilfong. She grew up in Fond du Lac, WI, graduating from Goodrich High School, class of '86. Sheri was most recently employed by Marshland Travel Mart and enjoyed her time with co-workers and customers. She lived a selfless life, always caring for others. In her free time, Sheri enjoyed baking sweet treats, watching Hallmark movies and cheering on the Green and Gold. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson.
Sheri is survived by her mother, Gayle Wilfong of Fond du Lac, sisters Tami (Jeremy Wood) Wilfong of St. Louis Park, MN, Renee Wilfong of Vadnais Heights, MN, brother Travis (Anna) Wilfong of Forest Lake, MN, children Megan (Nicholas) Moeller of Fox Lake, Katlyn Hansen of Onalaska, and Brandon Hansen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandson, Garret Moeller, nephew, Riley Wood, as well as many extended family and friends.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Ray Wilfong as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be distributed to the Waupun Dialysis Center and the .
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019